J Balvin is closing out the summer with a banger, and this time, he’s reimagining a classic. On his new single, “Dientes,” Balvin joins forces with DJ Khaled and Usher to add a fresh Latin spin to Usher’s 2004 hit single, “Yeah.”

The song features almost the same instrumental as “Yeah,” but with a sped-up bass loop, and the addition of new drums, giving the song a more thrilling, rushing vibe.

On the song, Balvin finds himself hypnotized by the vibrance of a lady he meets.

“You and I have something pending / You arrived and changed the vibe / Wveryone looks at you / The dark disco, and you shine / You’re in yours and I’m in mine,” raps Balvin.

The addicting chorus, “Enséñame los dientes,” which means, “show me your teeth,” is sure to have fans smiling.

Additionally, Usher drops a new verse of his own, giving this collaboration — as well as his own song — fresh new flair.

In the accompanying video, Balvin, Usher, and Khaled are seen dancing on a colorful floor, jamming out with fans, juxtaposed with scenes of pure Latinx joy in the streets. A throwback magazine cover featuring Usher displays just how well he and his music have aged.

You can see the video for “Dientes” above.