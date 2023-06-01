During Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, TNT’s Allie LaForce relayed that J. Cole is responsible for Miami Heat breakout star Caleb Martin landing with the team in September 2021.

J. Cole helped Caleb Martin sign with the Heat 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pK11s4JPP5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2023

The Heat pummeled the Boston Celtics, 103-84, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conferences Finals on Monday, May 29, with Martin scoring 26 points and snagging 10 rebounds. Ahead of Miami clashing with the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, Martin joined The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz to relish his moment in the sun.

“I’ve had a lot of people reach out, show a lot of love,” Martin said. “Obviously, my mom and my family. [J.] Cole called me right after the game. Everybody knows the story about Cole pretty much now, but Cole called me, and we were talking after the game. He was just so hype — jumping up and down.”

Le Batard then asked Martin whether it’s “legitimately 100 percent so that there’s no way that you’re on the Heat if not for J. Cole.”

“Honestly, I think the chances of me being here without him making the phone call and getting in touch with Caron, it’d be pretty slim to none,” Martin confirmed. “I feel like I definitely probably wouldn’t be here. For sure.”

“The chances of me being here without him (J. Cole) making the phone call to Caron would be pretty slim to none.” – Caleb Martin confirms that J. Cole is one of the main reasons that he now plays for the Miami Heat. #HEATCulture #Dreamville 📺 https://t.co/8TB0i56Hh7 pic.twitter.com/1VTrzlRCaX — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 31, 2023

During a press conference on May 31, Martin also shared that Cole had “called me before I got undressed after Game 7,” and the Dreamville rapper is “definitely gonna be at some games” during the Finals (as shared by Naveen Ganglani).

So it looks like @JColeNC called @Calebmartin14 before he even got undressed after Game 7 and was apparently jumping up and down in excitement for his boy 😂 pic.twitter.com/tcVaE5PFnU — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) May 31, 2023

Martin first signed with the Charlotte Hornets as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, but he was waived by the team in August 2021.

“Getting waived by The Hornets was definitely the biggest slap in the face…at that point I’m thinking I’m going overseas.” – Eastern Conference Champion, Caleb Martin speaks on the ups and downs within his journey as he prepares for the NBA Finals. #HEATCulture 📺… pic.twitter.com/c4PEGRNSxr — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 31, 2023

The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania broke the news in September 2021 that the 27-year-old had signed a two-way contract with the Heat, and Miami locked him up on a three-year extension last July. That contract has never looked better.

From undrafted rookie to playoff hero for the Miami Heat, Caleb Martin's journey is inspiring 👏 Story from @andscape's @MarcJSpears: https://t.co/jfIiZnQfrQ pic.twitter.com/DG9As52FNT — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2023

The 2023 NBA Finals tip off in Denver on Thursday, June 1. The entire series will air on ABC.

Watch Martin’s full Le Batard interview above.