The release of Lil Durk‘s eighth studio album Almost Healed is just days away and the Chicago rapper has at last revealed the album’s tracklist. In addition to the previously released J. Cole-featuring single “All My Life,” Almost Healed contains 20 more tracks with features from 21 Savage, Alicia Keys, Future, Kodak Black, and reunions with country star Morgan Wallen and late fellow Chicagoan Juice WRLD. Some of the notable producers featured on the album include ATL Jacob, Metro Boomin, Southside, Wheezy, and Zaytoven.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Durk has been focusing on committing positive acts to benefit his community. After declaring that he’d no longer drop foes’ names in his music after the death of his artist King Von, Durk has donated $350,000 to education and met with the new mayor of Chicago to discuss “saving kids’ lives.” However, lest anyone think he’d completely turned over a new leaf, he recently made comments calling Gunna a “rat” for allegedly “telling” on Young Thug. The album’s title is, after all, Almost Healed. You can see the tracklist below.

1. “Therapy Session” Feat. Alicia Keys

2. “Pelle Coat”

3. “All My Life” Feat. J. Cole

4. “Never Again”

5. “Put Em On Ice”

6. “Big Dawg” Feat. Chief Wuk

7. “Never Imagined” Feat. Future

8. “Sad Songs”

9. “Before Fajr”

10. “War Bout It” Feat. 21 Savage

11. “You Got Em”

12. “Grandson” Feat. Kodak Black

13. “300 Urus”

14. “Same Side” Feat. Rob49

15. “B4L”

16. “At This Point We Stuck”

17. “Cross the Globe” Feat. Juice WRLD

18. “Dru Hill”

19. “Belt 2 Ass”

20. “Stand By Me” Feat. Morgan Wallen

21. “Moment Of Truth”