What Was J. Cole’s Setlist From Dreamville Fest 2023?

Dreamville Festival 2023 is officially in the books and co-headliners Drake and J. Cole put on a show for the ages. While Drake’s half of the closing set brought in a slew of surprise guests, both rappers deployed sprawling set lists including both huge hits and deep cuts for the day-ones in the crowd.

During J. Cole’s half, the North Carolina rapper-turned-baller-turned-back-to-rapper went deep into his bag, pulling out many of his stellar guest verses from the past five years, from the Grammy-winning “A Lot” to last year’s Griselda collaboration “Johnny P’s Caddy.” The set also saw Cole revisit a pair of mixtape favorites for the first time in nearly a decade, opening with the 2010 single attempt “Who Dat,” and including Friday Night Lights fave “Villematic,” during which Cole asked Kanye West to clear the sample for DSPs.

After ceding the stage to Drake, Cole returned for one last song to close out the festival: “No Role Modelz,” which was accompanied by a fireworks display and one last roar from the crowd. You can check out the full setlist, courtesy of Setlist.fm, below.

1. “Who Dat”

2. “Middle Child”

3. “95 South”

4. “My Life”

5. “A Lot”

6. “A Tale Of 2 Citiez”

7. “Fire Squad”

8. “Power Trip”

9. “The London”

10. “Planez”

11. “Under The Sun”

12. “Down Bad”

13. “Stick”

14. “Villematic”

15. “Johnny P’s Caddy”

16. “G.O.M.D.”

17. “Wet Dreamz”

18. “Love Yourz”

19. “No Role Modelz”