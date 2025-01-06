J. Cole famously stepped away from the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud, and it seems that’s not the only negative situation from which he removed himself: Muni Long says Cole once left a studio session with her in response to her attitude.
In a recent interview (here’s a clip), Long explained:
“I remember one time, I had a moment in the studio where J. Cole was there, and I was just having a bad day that day, and I started just talking trash. I was talking to my other friend […] and Cole came in the room. And within two minutes, he sat down, he heard what we was talking about, and he got up and left.
And I just remember being like, ‘Damn, why did he do that?’ But then I realized, like, we weren’t on the same frequency. He’s not on that, complaining and, ‘Man, why these n****s always trying to play us? Who they think they is?’ That kind of conversation does not circulate in higher-level rooms.
He didn’t judge me, he didn’t say nothing bad. He sat there, he listened for like a minute, and then he got up and left. […] Because what happens is, when you’re high-vibrational like that, most likely, those people are going to bring you down. You’re not going to be able to bring them up, you know what I’m saying?”
In October 2024, Cole addressed his decision to leave the Lamar beef on “Port Antonio,” saying on the track, “I pulled the plug because I’ve seen where that was ’bout to go / They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow / They see this fire in my pen and think I’m dodgin’ smoke / I wouldn’t have lost a battle, dawg, I woulda lost a bro / I woulda gained a foe, and all for what? Just to attain some mo’ / Props from strangers that don’t got a clue what I been aimin’ for?”