J. Cole famously stepped away from the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud, and it seems that’s not the only negative situation from which he removed himself: Muni Long says Cole once left a studio session with her in response to her attitude.

In a recent interview (here’s a clip), Long explained:

“I remember one time, I had a moment in the studio where J. Cole was there, and I was just having a bad day that day, and I started just talking trash. I was talking to my other friend […] and Cole came in the room. And within two minutes, he sat down, he heard what we was talking about, and he got up and left.

And I just remember being like, ‘Damn, why did he do that?’ But then I realized, like, we weren’t on the same frequency. He’s not on that, complaining and, ‘Man, why these n****s always trying to play us? Who they think they is?’ That kind of conversation does not circulate in higher-level rooms.

He didn’t judge me, he didn’t say nothing bad. He sat there, he listened for like a minute, and then he got up and left. […] Because what happens is, when you’re high-vibrational like that, most likely, those people are going to bring you down. You’re not going to be able to bring them up, you know what I’m saying?”