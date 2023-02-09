How Do You Pronounce Muni Long?

Muni Long has put in the work. Her career began as Priscilla Renea, her real name, and included solo hits like 2009’s “Dollhouse.” She became a prolific songwriter for the likes of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Meek Mill, Nick Jonas, and too many more.

But since changing her stage name to Muni Long in 2020, her artistry has reached new heights, and she’s making sure everybody knows her name in more ways than one. Maybe you’ve just now learned of her after “Hrs & Hrs” won Best R&B Performance at last Sunday’s 2023 Grammys. If you’re unsure how to pronounce Muni Long, all you have to do is look up her Instagram profile, and she literally spells it out for you: “MUH-Knee LONG 💸💰💸💰.”

And if you need further translation, Muni Long is pronounced “Money Long.”

Long debuted her new identity with Black Like This in 2020, and then came Public Displays Of Affection in 2021. “Hrs & Hrs” became her first Billboard Hot 100 entry by early 2022 (peaking at No. 16), around the same time Uproxx caught up with Long.

“My intention is not to go viral or have everybody love what I’m doing, I really don’t care,” she told us in January 2022. “I couldn’t care less about that part. I think that’s part of the magic, right? It was like a balance between focusing on what you want and attracting it and then creating that distance so it’s like you’re not desperate for it when it comes to you. I’m just excited that I finally figured out that formula because I know that that means I can do this over and over again.”

Long added in the same interview, “Even the name Muni Long is an affirmation. My whole life is centered around attracting the best possible out of this universe, and you can’t do that when you have any type of blockages or animosity. Of course, you need darkness in order for life to exist and vice versa, but I just choose to be the light and that’s really the biggest thing.”