Yesterday (December 16), J. Cole celebrated the tenth anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive with a sold-out show at Madison Garden in New York City. Although fans have been in full support of his walk down memory lane of his older records and mixtapes, they desperately want a new body of work. Well, the wait is nearly over.

As the “Port Antonio” rapper closed his Forest Hills Drive 10th Anniversary concert, J. Cole teased a potential release date range for new music. While, Cole didn’t explicitly say it, fans have assumed the onstage declaration (viewable here) is about The Fall Off.

“New York City, until the next time,” he yelled to the crowd. “I’ll see y’all at Dreamville Fest [2025] if you’re coming. Hopefully, I’ll have something new to perform for y’all. Good night.'”

Dreamville Fest 2025 is scheduled to take place between April 5 and 6, 2025. With it being the multi-day’s last installment, J. Cole fans hope that The Fall Off will send the event out with a bang. Another hint supporters used to cite their speculation is The Alchemist’s recent admission that he produced several songs on the project.

As for what has been holding up its release, J. Cole might have answered that too, when he said: “2024’s been absolutely insane, you know what I mean?”

For Cole, that includes his insertion then abandonment of the heated rap beef between his friends Kendrick Lamar and Drake.