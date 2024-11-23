J. Cole’s trip down music memory lane continues. Last week, the “Port Antonio” rapper posted his debut mixtape, The Come Up, Vol. 1, to digital streaming platforms. Yesterday (November 22) another Cole World goodie was shared to streaming.

J. Cole’s sophomore mixtape, 2009’s The Warm Up, is now accessible across Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. While many J. Cole supporters consider The Come Up, Vol. 1 his breakout, The Warm Up was undeniably his breakthrough.

As Cole lore goes, the project’s single, “Lights Please” caught Jay-Z’s attention which lead to a deal with Roc Nation. The rest is hip-hop history.

Following its release, J. Cole’s longtime friend, manager, and business partner Ibrahim ‘Ib’ Hamad took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the challenges in getting the project onto the music servers.

“Took us 15 years, but I’m so happy we’re able to get this up,” he wrote. “This project is very special to me, shit really put Cole in the game, and we ain’t look back since. Forever grateful for this project, legit changed n****s lives forever.'”

Continue below to view the tracklist and artwork for J. Cole’s The Warm Up.