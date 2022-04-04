Jack Harlow Says ‘First Class’ Is Coming Out This Friday

Music industry phenomenon Jack Harlow got his dancing shoes on last night with Lil Nas X when the pair performed their hit “Industry Baby” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show. Harlow’s moves pleased the folks who were bummed that the rapper didn’t get down in the song’s original music video. But to Harlow’s credit, he had something to be especially excited about on deck. Earlier today, he announced that “First Class,” the next single from his upcoming album due out in May, Come Home The Kids Miss You, will be dropping this Friday.

“First Class” will follow February’s release of the lead single “Nail Tech,” a sleek track with high-brow production from a super-team that includes Boi-1da and Rogét Chahayed. In the short clip of “First Class” that Harlow shared, he raps, “I got plaques in the mail, peak season. Shout out to my UPS workers makin’ sure I receive ’em,” before an inviting beat drops. We’ll surely be hearing plenty of the song from Friday onwards.

Meanwhile, Harlow — a Louisville native — will soon be living every Kentuckyian’s dream (maybe?) and is getting his own menu at KFC. He’s also set to make his acting debut in a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump.

