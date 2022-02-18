While 2020 turned out to be much different than many of us expected, for some like Jack Harlow, they saw their dreams come true over the course of that year. The Louisville native saw his career rise to new heights thanks to his breakout single “What’s Poppin” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, Harlow released his official debut album That’s What They All Say which delivered 15 tracks and contributions from Adam Levine, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, EST Gee, and more. After spending 2021 enjoying his newfound success, Harlow seems set on starting the latest chapter in his career.

Harlow returns with “Nail Tech,” his first single of 2022. The track is a classy and flashy effort that finds the rapper bragging about all things in his life. He flaunts the trust he has with his nail tech, his wealth, the woman he finds himself with, the talent in his hometown, and much more. The track’s accompanying video also features an appearance from Yung Miami. It comes after he released a promotional video for the track that captured him in the middle of a meeting with a therapist as he admits to his struggle to select a new single for his next album. Well, at long last, it’s here and it features a verse from Yung Miami.

The song arrives after Jack Harlow concluded his Crème De La Crème California Tour which saw him perform in multiple cities in the Golden State.

