Jack Harlow fans will get a double dose of the rapper’s acting chops this week. This Friday (May 19), Harlow makes his film debut as Jeremy in the 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump on Hulu. Additionally, he guest stars on tonight’s episode of Dave, which will also be available to stream on Hulu, as a fictional version of himself.

During a screening of the movie in New York City, Harlow shared that he doesn’t want acting to be a one-off thing, or something he does on the side. He wants to be equally as ubiquitous in the realm of film and television as he is in music, according to People who was in attendance at the screening’s Q&A portion.

“Through this film I was able to gain my confidence as an actor, and to me, this sh*t is not a side quest,” he said. “This isn’t a side mission that I’m tacking on just to keep the entertainer thing going and make some extra money.”

He continued, “I really got the bug and fell in love with this, and I’m developing a deep passion for the craft of this the same way I had in music. I don’t want it to be a side hustle, I want to full-on go after this, and I’m going after it and I’m going to continue to do more.”

Last month, Harlow released his third studio album, Jackman, which has received much critical acclaim.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.