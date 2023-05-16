As Jack Harlow prepares for the release of his film debut, White Men Can’t Jump, he recently took some time to reflect on the success of his most recent album, Jackman. The album was a comparative success, debuting at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 despite making no obvious bids for mainstream popularity and only having a week of lead time.

Harlow tweeted his appreciation for the album’s warm reception, thanking both fans and peers for their support. “2 weeks have passed,” he wrote. “I just wanna say the love & respect I’ve felt from not only my peers… but from YALL… the fans… the folks that have supported me from the beginning… it feels f***in amazing… I have never felt so connected to the people listening to my music… thank you.”

2 weeks have passed and I just wanna say the love & respect I’ve felt from not only my peers… but from YALL…the fans…the folks that have supported me from the beginning…it feels fuckin amazing… I have never felt so connected to the people listening to my music…thank you — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 15, 2023

While the album’s popularity certainly benefitted Jack, there was some unexpected fallout. The garage featured on the album’s cover was vandalized shortly after its release, while Machine Gun Kelly decided the time was opportune to drop a diss track directed at Harlow. However, he seems to be shrugging it all off, and with White Men Can’t Jump hitting Hulu this weekend, he’s riding high.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.