Lance Reddick, the veteran actor who was best known for his roles in The Wire and John Wick, passed away in March, but in the months since, has received enough praise from co-stars for a lifetime. Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne have both remarked on how beloved Reddick was and now, another co-star, Jack Harlow, has chimed in.

Reddick and Harlow both appear in White Men Can’t Jump, which is also Harlow’s film debut. Despite his relative inexperience, Harlow told Entertainment Tonight (via The Hollywood Reporter that he did get to work with the veteran actor and considered him “an absolute pleasure to be around.”

“I got about two days on set with Lance,” Harlow said. “I’m so glad you brought the legend up. Rest in peace to Lance.”

Harlow also talked about being bitten by the acting bug as a result of his work on the basketball remake, saying, “It felt good! It makes me hungry, I want more. I want to keep going. It’s just a taste, and it was great, but I’m excited to keep moving.” He’s doing just that; despite the Hulu premiere for White Men Can’t Jump still being a few days away, Harlow has already secured his next gig: a role in The Instigators alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.