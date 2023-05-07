Jack Harlow may go to extreme measures to weasel his way out of interviews. However, he holds nothing back when it comes to trash-talking both on-screen and in his music. In his song, “They Don’t Love It,” featured on his latest album, Jackman, the rapper declared himself the “hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters.” That was clearly a reference to Eminem and it prompted fans to flood social media with their thoughts on the matter. Now rapper-turned-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly is chiming in.

Instead of firing off a series of tweets, Machine Gun Kelly took it back to the essence of rap by dropping a diss track aimed at Harlow. Ironically enough, the diss was performed over the beat of Jay-Z’s 2001 song “Renegade,” which featured Eminem, his longtime rival. Throughout the freestyle, the musician takes subtle jabs, but near the end of the track, he goes in for the haymaker.

“I’m a great white I can eat these barracuda / See who I am? You’re stupid, it’s nice to meet you / I just put this hole in the ground for you like a soccer cleat shoe / I see why they call you Jackman, you jacked man’s whole swag / Give Drake his flow back, man, I eat rappers like Pac-Man / Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach / From the Last Dance? I battle rapped, no Instagrams,” raps Kelly.

Despite pouring all his energy into his creative endeavors late last year, Kelly ensured that he “never departed” from his rap music roots. This freestyle is just another example of that sentiment.

Jackman is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.