Jack Harlow stripped back down to the basics for his album Jackman, which he released without much notice last Friday, April 28 — 10 tracks, no features, and simplistic cover art featuring a shirtless Harlow standing in an empty background and by a shoddy garage.

According to The Courier-Journal, “The now-famous garage featured on Jack Harlow’s new album has brought hundreds of sightseers to an alley in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood. But now it’s drawn graffiti, too. The word ‘Crips’ was written in blue paint on the garage featured on the cover of the Jackman album.”

Louisville garage featured on Jack Harlow album is tagged with graffiti

Meanwhile, Harlow is continuing to leave a meaningful mark on his hometown. On Wednesday, May 3, he announced the launch of The Jack Harlow Foundation. Initial contributions were made to Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place Of Promise, and Sponsor4Success in Kentucky.

“The launch of my foundation is represented by gifts to four organizations that I believe are doing the work of making Louisville a better place; helping under-resourced families remove obstacles to higher education, supporting a new start in a neighborhood that has been lacking investment, giving hands-on assistance to the poorest of the poor, and making safe housing affordable for families,” Harlow said in a statement.

The multiplatinum rapper continued, “With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me. Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference. My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.