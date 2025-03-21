Recently, Jack Harlow took to his Instagram Story to answer some fan-submitted questions. One of them might seem like something Harlow would just go ahead and ignore, like a question the user asked for fun but ultimately didn’t actually expect Harlow to address. Instead, the rapper gave it some real thought.

The question was, “Would you f*ck a shawty in front of your family for $800,000,000,000?”

Harlow was immediately on board, so he shifted the question, answering in a video:

“Since the obvious answer to this is yes, I guess the real question is how low a sum would I take? You know, if we started taking zeros off that and it was just… so what is that, 800 billion? So let’s take it down to million: 800 million. Still do it. 800,000: No. OK, though, no. So 800,000, I wouldn’t. 800 million, though? I mean, be serious.”

Meanwhile, another user asked if Harlow’s hair is starting to go gray, and while messing with his locks, he responded, “Yeah… and I’m f*cking with it.”

Somebody else asked, “N**** i really apreciate ur work when’s the next album.” Harlow answered, “First off, I appreciate that, and I also appreciate what you said about my work. Um… I’m cooking, man.”

There’s no new album yet, but he did just drop a fresh song with Doja Cat.