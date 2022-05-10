Jack Harlow is fresh off the release of his new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. During the lead-up to the LP, the rapper fortuitously found himself the subject of multiple viral moments, like not being recognized by NBA referees while sitting courtside and his “I love you” interview with Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala. Now he has taken the time to break down exactly what was going on in those situations.

Harlow’s explanations came while making his debut late-night talk show appearance on The Tonight Show yesterday, where Jimmy Fallon asked Harlow about the clips. Harlow said of the Met Gala video, “That’s like a piece of art because there’s so many ways to interpret that, you know what I mean? Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head, so I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

They then got into the NBA video, with Harlow noting that after the clip of the refs aired during the game broadcast, his phone was flooded with messages. He then described getting Scott Foster’s (the ref who initiated the viral moment) attention during the game, saying, “It’s the fourth quarter and he’s over on the sideline. And he comes over and I’m like, ‘Yo!’ And I’m trying to get his attention, just to have a moment. He’s like, ‘My daughter already texted me.'”

Watch the full interview above. Elsewhere on the show, Harlow and Fallon also played virtual reality Pictionary with Black Thought and Rachel Brosnahan, so check that out below. Harlow also performed “First Class” on the show, so find that below, too.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.