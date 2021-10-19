As a 2020 XXL Freshman Class member, Jack Harlow has been on a fast track to stardom. But even with his newfound fame and recent No. 1 single (“Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X), Harlow hasn’t forgotten his Louisville, Kentucky hometown. The rapper has oftentimes credited the city for their support early on in his career. So, to thank his hometown fans, Harlow plans to play several back-to-back shows in Louisville later this year.

The rapper recently unveiled five dates across five different venues for his No Place Like Home tour, which kicks off December 14 and comes to a close on the 18th. Along with playing shows in his home city, Harlow recently made some charitable donations to Louisville organizations including AMPED, Center For Women And Families, Grace M. James Academy Of Excellence, Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way.

“I spent all my life fantasizing about being someone that could put Louisville on a pedestal,” he said about the donations in a recent interview with Billboard. “There’s a spirit and pride that runs deep, and it becomes more obvious to me when I travel to other cities and realize that that doesn’t exist everywhere.”

Check out Harlow’s No Place Like Home dates below.

12/14 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

12/15 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

12/16 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

12/17 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

12/18 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Tickets to Harlow’s No Place Like Home Tour go on sale 10/22 at 10 a.m. ET. Get them here.

