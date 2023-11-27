Every Monday, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated December 2, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Tyla — “Water” What a breakout year for Tyla: The South African artist has herself a breakout hit with “Water,” and now it is one of only relatively few songs ever to find itself in the top 10 of the Hot 100, after rising from No. 15 last week. Remixes with Marshmello and Travis Scott released on November 17 gave the track the boost it needed this frame. 9. Taylor Swift — “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” “Is It Over Now?” was No. 1 three weeks ago, but now it finds itself barely hanging on in the top 10. That’s of course not the biggest Swift news of the day, though, as she just announced a VOD release for her Eras Tour concert movie.

8. Brenda Lee — “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” The holiday season really makes time irrelevant: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” celebrates its 65th anniversary this year, and here the Christmas classic is in the top 10 of the Hot 100. 7. Tate McRae — “Greedy” Like Tyla, McRae just had her first top 10, although “Greedy” achieved the feat last week. Now, its success continues as the song rises up a spot from No. 8 to No. 7.

6. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves Bryan and Musgraves’ collab has been a multi-genre force over the past few months: Aside from maintaining a Hot 100 presence, it’s currently No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts for a 13th week and on the Hot Country Songs for a ninth. 5. SZA — “Snooze” “Snooze” is thriving right now, as SZA’s hit remains in the top 5 of the Hot 100 while leading the Hot R&B Songs chart for a 17th week.

4. Mariah Carey — “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Yes, it’s starting again. Every year, Carey’s 1994 holiday hit had a major leap this week, rising from No. 17 all the way to No. 4. At this point, it’s appears to be only a matter of time before the frosty favorite reclaims the top spot for yet another holiday season. 3. Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red” It’s appropriate a song about the color red is thriving on the first December-dated Hot 100, but that’s not new, as it’s been at or near the top of the chart for some time now.