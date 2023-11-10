Jack Harlow has a sexy new bop on his hands. Tonight (November 10), the Louisville rapper, has shared “Lovin’ On Me,” which precedes a new album.

On “Lovin’ On Me,” Harlow delivers his signature cheeky bars, but also steps into his pop bag by showing off his vocal chops.

“I don’t like no whips and chains / Baby, you can’t tie me down / But you can whip your lovin’ on me, baby / Whip your lovin’ on me, baby,” he rap-sings on the song’s chorus.

Back in April, Harlow released his third studio album, Jackman. While the album received acclaim, Harlow was noticeably absent from the radio waves this past summer, despite having charts in a chokehold over the previous few years.

Harlow took to Twitter to explain his hiatus and revealed more new music is on the way.

“Thank u for allowing me to reset this year,” said Harlow. “I moved back to Kentucky and gave u an album I could not have made on the road. Surrounded by family & childhood friends this has been one of the happiest years of my life.”

You can see the video for “Lovin’ On Me” above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.