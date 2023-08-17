Jack Harlow is a hero for homebodies everywhere. The very proud Louisville, Kentucky native announced on Thursday, August 17, that “the only tour I’m going on this year” will be the No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour — his third annual No Place Like Home run.

The tour will take place in six cities (all in Kentucky, obviously) this November and December. It will unofficially support Harlow’s surprise Jackman album from April, which Uproxx deemed among the best albums of 2023 so far.

Per press release, registration is open now for the presale and will run through Sunday, August 20 at 11:50 p.m. local time.

“Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the pre-sales starting on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week,” it states.

Citi is the official pre-sale partner for this tour, and the pre-sale for Citi cardmembers will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, August 22. Registration for the Citi pre-sale is available here.

The general onsale, which will only feature “a limited number of tickets,” is scheduled for Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

See the No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour artwork and dates below.

11/24 — Owensboro, KY @ Owensboro Sports Center

11/25 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

11/26 — Covington, KY @ Truist Arena

12/01 — Murray, KY @ CFSB Center

12/02 — Bowling Green, KY @ E.A. Diddle Arena

12/03 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

