Who’s Performing The 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games Halftime Shows?

It seems like just yesterday, music lovers were breaking a sweat outdoors at their favorite outdoor festival. Now, the Thanksgiving holiday has crept up on us.

Jack Harlow — Packers vs. Lions

Jack Harlow will be there to break up the tension with some lighthearted entertainment as the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions at home. The game is set to start at 12:30 pm ET. Harlow will surely perform some of his more notable hits, but fans might be in luck as his latest single, “Lovin’ On Me,” just could make the setlist.

Dolly Parton — Commanders vs. Cowboys

The next big game slated to take place on Thanksgiving Day is the Washington Commanders versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders hope to steal a win from the Cowboys on their home field. The match-up will kick off at 4:30 pm ET. For the halftime entertainer, none other than country-music-queen-turned-rocker Dolly Parton will perform a medley of her discography. She may have turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show several times, but she couldn’t resist the Cowboys’ charm.