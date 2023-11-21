Who’s Performing The 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games Halftime Shows?

It seems like just yesterday, music lovers were breaking a sweat outdoors at their favorite outdoor festival. Now, the Thanksgiving holiday has crept up on us.
As Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” fight it out on the music charts, families are preparing for a battle of their own. What television programming will hold everyone over until the turkey is served? This year, the National Football League (NFL) is looking to cover all bases as they do head-to-head with the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. So, who’s performing for the 2024 NFL Thanksgiving games halftime shows? Continue below to find out.
Jack Harlow — Packers vs. Lions
Jack Harlow will be there to break up the tension with some lighthearted entertainment as the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions at home. The game is set to start at 12:30 pm ET. Harlow will surely perform some of his more notable hits, but fans might be in luck as his latest single, “Lovin’ On Me,” just could make the setlist.
Dolly Parton — Commanders vs. Cowboys
The next big game slated to take place on Thanksgiving Day is the Washington Commanders versus the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders hope to steal a win from the Cowboys on their home field. The match-up will kick off at 4:30 pm ET. For the halftime entertainer, none other than country-music-queen-turned-rocker Dolly Parton will perform a medley of her discography. She may have turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show several times, but she couldn’t resist the Cowboys’ charm.
Steve Aoki — 49ers vs. Seahawks
The last face-off of the evening will be the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Kick-off for the showdown in the Seahawks’ backyard is scheduled for 8:20 pm ET. To pump up the jam, Steve Aoki is billed as the halftime performance. Aoki is a wiz with music technology, not such much on the AstroTurf (see his Red Sox and Houston Astros pitch). But, he’s looking to redeem himself in the eyes of sports fans with a few on-field plays of his own.
Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.