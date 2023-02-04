Jack Harlow is quickly becoming one of the most decorated rappers of our time. This past Wednesday (February 1), the “First Class” hitmaker was honored with the Thomas Edison Award at the annual Greater Louisville Inc. soiree.

The Thomas Edison Award recognizes extraordinary achievement and commitment to the community of Louisville, Kentucky, where Harlow is from. According to Louisville Business First, who was in attendance at the event, Harlow reiterated his love for the city in his acceptance speech.

“People ask me where I live and I tell them I don’t live in Atlanta or New York. I don’t live in California. I live in Louisville, Kentucky,” Harlow said. “I try to make sure I let the world know if you want to do a photo shoot, if you want to take a meeting, if you want to shoot a commercial, if you want to get in the studio and make some music you’re going to have to book that connection flight and come.”

He continued, saying, “We’re going to do some incredible things in the city over the next few years, I promise you.”

Next Sunday (February 12), Harlow will appear in a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos, alongside Missy Elliott. While the stars have remained mum about what to expect from the TV spot, the two have teased a love triangle in the upcoming ad.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.