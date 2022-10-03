Kanye West has had the internet abuzz today, as he shared an image of himself wearing a shirt reading “White Lives Matter” at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show. Ye added more fuel to the fire after he shared another image of himself with conservative commentator Candace Owens wearing a shirt with the same text.

Jaden Smith, who has previously collaborated with Ye and has even appeared in some of the Yeezy fashion shows and campaigns has seemingly responded to the shirt in a series of tweets.

“I Had To Dip Lol,” he said in a tweet, suggesting that he may have been present at the fashion show, but chose to leave after seeing the shirt. At the time of writing, no photos of Jaden at the show have surfaced

I Had To Dip Lol — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

He quickly followed with another tweet, saying, “True Leaders Lead,” then said “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.”

True Leaders Lead — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Afterwards, he tweeted “Black Lives Matter, then said, “We Demand A More Progressive Future.”

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

We Demand A More Progressive Future — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

While Ye has maintained a polarizing presence on social media over the years, it’s unclear whether or not he’ll respond to Jaden’s tweets. When asked about his relationship with social media in a recent interview with Good Morning America, Ye responded, saying, “We could use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. It all in how we use it.”