Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show for YZY season nine was already controversial thanks to his confusing and infuriating fashion statement but as it turns out, it gets worse. Not only did Kanye make the appalling choice to wear a shirt reading “White Lives Matter” on it but the decision got even more heinous when new photos emerged online showing who Kanye was matching with: conservative commentator Candace Owens, who Kanye previously accused of “using” him to promote her problematic “Blexit” campaign.

Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts‼️ pic.twitter.com/jCriRW2wbp — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

The duo’s previous run-in lead to Kanye’s name being attached to the “Blexit” clothing line, which encouraged Black voters to leave the Democratic Party (y’know for the other party that has pained us as criminals and “welfare queens” for the past 50 years). However, just a couple of days later, Kanye backpedaled on the Blexit gear, writing on Twitter, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

Of course, just two years later, he ran a sloppy, unhinged, probably-technically-illegal Presidential campaign as a spoiler candidate backed by Republicans who probably overestimated his popularity with “the Blacks” after two-plus years of MAGA hat-embracing shenanigans. As for his ongoing association with Owens, it seems they’ve made up after their falling out in 2018, and his previous concerns about being used to make disingenuous political messages didn’t stop him from doing the exact same thing, six years later.