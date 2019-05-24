Ellen

Over the past few months, Ellen DeGeneres has secured a bevy of top-rate musical guests on Ellen. She recently had Anderson .Paak on to perform “Make It Better,” and in recent days, she has also played host to Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Sharon Van Etten, Robyn, and Lizzo. On today’s episode, James Blake stopped by to deliver an intimate performance of “I’ll Come Too,” a gentle highlight from his new album, Assume Form.

Blake kept the performance simple. Accompanied by two other musicians, Blake sang over an understated arrangement of synths and drums, letting his emotive voice propel the song forward. It’s a more somber song than those that tend to be performed on the Ellen stage, but ultimately, strong songs win, and that’s precisely what happened on the show today.

Blake recently shared his first new music since Assume Form, although technically, it is actually part of the album: Last month, Blake release “Mulholland,” a dreamy song that appears on the vinyl release of the album as well as the deluxe digital version.

Watch Blake perform “I’ll Come Too” on Ellen above.

Assume Form is out now via Polydor. Get it here (and pre-order the vinyl edition of the album here).