Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only hip-hop star who gets really into the Halloween spooky season. Janelle Monáe also hosts an annual celebration, Wondaween, and this year, Monáe is expanding it to include a new Vampire Beach music festival. Taking place on October 30th, the night before Halloween, the Vampire Beach location will only be revealed to those who sign up at the mailing list at the Wondaween website, while attendance will be limited to just 1,000. Of course, you’ll have to wear your best costume if you want to compete with Ms. Monáe, whose past costumes have blown fans away.

Even if you don’t get a chance to attend Vampire Beach, Wondaween activities will continue throughout the month of October. Festivities started on October 11 with a Cinespia screening of The Craft with Rachel True at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, and will continue with an October 20 panel on horror films and costuming at USC with Danny Elfman, Akela Cooper, and Janelle’s costuming team Sasha Glasser and Alex Navarro. On October 23, the Spare Room in Hollywood will host a spooky game night, and two more movie nights will screen Halloween classics: The Nightmare Before Christmas on October 25 and 26 at The Hollywood Bowl, and The People Under the Stairs October 27 at Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills.

The Hollywood Bowl show will feature Janelle singing as Sally, the film’s composer Danny Elfman singing as Jack, and Keith David singing as Oogie Boogie(!). You can find more info about the activities and sign up for the mailing list here.