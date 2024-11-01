“Great minds think alike,” as the oft-quoted saying goes, and when it comes to Halloween costumes, perhaps the two greatest minds are Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe. Year after year, both entertainers go above and beyond with their Halloween costumes, and in 2024, they were on the exact same page: They both went as ET.

Monáe showed off their take on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and their blanket-wrapped version, a spitting image of the movie character, had blinking eyes in the costume head and a light-up finger and heart and everything.

Klum showed off her interpretation at her annual Halloween party yesterday, and it was similarly impressive. The New York Times notes the costume featured a “motorized headpiece with a movable mouth and eyes, controlled remotely by a member of Ms. Klum’s team.” They also noted that given the difficulty of getting in and out of the costume, Klum opted to wear an adult diaper. She said, “Maybe I never need to use the diaper, but at least that way I don’t have to think about it.”

Here is Klum’s ET (with a bonus Questlove appearance):

In a recent Hollywood Reporter interview, Monáe revealed they have “a fairy Halloween mother” who helps fund their costumes, saying, “My job is to make people believe in their imagination. That is a job, that is my purpose. Imagination inspires nations. It is important to the committee of imagineers that I go out and I do that good work. There’s a fund that is set aside to make people believe in art, and again, believe in performance art. What I’m doing is performance art, and it is drawing attention to the need for money in the arts, for more grants for schools. We must tap into the imaginations of our kids. These are the people that are going to be the innovators of the future. I’m so happy to have support of people that believe in performance art and believe in me as the person to get that message out.”