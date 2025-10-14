It’s no secret Megan Thee Stallion loves Halloween; the Houston rapper gets into the spirit of Spooky Season like no other. A staunch fan of cosplay, creepies, crawlies, and everything in between, Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween party has become a fall fixture. This year, she promises the biggest celebration yet, as she brings Hottieween back home to Texas.

“HOUSTON HOTTIES IM COMING HOME FOR HALLOWEEN,” she wrote in her Instagram announcement alongside a festive flyer. “This year Hottieween is gonna be BIGGER than ever!!! Tickets go on sale Wednesday October 15th.”

Meg’s enjoyment of all things horror-themed has run throughout her career, from writing a horror movie in 2019 to freaking fans out with her “Sweetest Pie” video. She’s gushed about her fondness for Friday The 13th killer Jason Voorhees, and since her debut, has kicked off October with a customary pumpkin photo, donning a Jack O’lantern to let everyone know it’s time to bundle up and throw on a scary movie or two. She always goes all-in on her costumes too; in 2023, she staged multiple photo shoots, which you check out here.

Hottieween 2025 will take place in Humble, Texas October 31st. Costumes are mandatory, and proceeds will go to the Pete & Thomas Foundation.