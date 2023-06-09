Janelle Monáe’s new album, The Age Of Pleasure, was released earlier today. Today is June 9, and as many surely noticed when the release date was announced, that date can also be written as 6/9. Given the sexual meaning of 69 and Monáe’s frequently NSFW promotional cycle for the project, it makes one wonder if Monáe chose that date on purpose. Well, Monáe has now given her perspective.

On Elvis Duran And The Morning Show today, Monáe was asked at the start of the conversation if the 6/9 release date was intentional and she responded, “I mean… it’s not… hey, I don’t make the rules. Listen: I didn’t create those numbers to land on this day. […] It’s also World Sex Day. So it was just perfect timing, you know? Right? Don’t we want more pleasure? We want more babies, sometimes babies can come from sex, you know? […] And sometimes it’s just strictly for us.”

While Monáe wasn’t explicit about the 69 connection to the album, it seems at the very least, it was a coincidence she was happy to roll with.

Check out the interview above.

The Age Of Pleasure is out now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

