Janelle Monáe Strips Naked And Runs Into The Ocean In A Video Celebrating ‘The Age Of Pleasure,’ Her New Album

After much anticipation and an often-NSFW promotional cycle, Janelle Monáe’s new album, The Age Of Pleasure, is here. As the project was released at midnight, Monáe celebrated, as she has over the past few months, with another skin-bearing post.

Shortly after midnight today, Monáe made note of the album’s release with a video, in which they stand on the beach and show off a cropped shirt bearing the album title. She then takes it off, along with her shorts, leaving her naked (albeit blurred out) as she jubilantly runs into the ocean, all set to the song “Water Slide.”

The same clip is included in a longer June 7 video Monáe shared to announce the album’s tracklist.

This goes along with a recent interview quote that has essentially been Monáe’s mantra lately: “I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.”

Speaking of the tracklist for The Age Of Pleasure, the album features Grace Jones, Doechii, CKay, Seun Kuti And Egypt 80, Sister Nancy, Amaarae, and even actress Nia Long.

The Age Of Pleasure is out now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

