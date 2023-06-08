We are now just days away from The Age Of Pleasure, the much-hyped new album from Janelle Monáe. That drops at midnight, and now, we finally know what the tracklist looks like. Monáe runs the show here, but along the way, she gets help via features from Grace Jones, Doechii, CKay, Seun Kuti And Egypt 80, Sister Nancy, Amaarae, and even actress Nia Long.

Monáe previously said of the album, “All the songs were written from such an honest space. Look, it never stops. Even with this album, this project. I’m just like, ‘You know what? It takes work.’ I have to learn things all over again. I have to practice. I have to… and thank God I love the songs. Yeah. So it’s always a fun thing to do to. It’s like starting on a blank canvas. So I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music, that they feel that when they come and counter with me when I’m around, I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework. Sometimes it really is just saying, ‘You know what? Let’s get back to the basics and also let’s honor the present.’”

Check out the The Age Of Pleasure tracklist below.

1. “Float” Feat. Seun Kuti And Egypt 80

2. “Champagne Shit”

3. “Black Sugar Beach”

4. “Phenomenal” Feat. Doechii

5. “Haute”

6. “Ooh La La” Feat. Grace Jones

7. “Lipstick Lover”

8. “The Rush” Feat. Amaarae and Nia Long

9. “The French 75” Feat. Sister Nancy

10. “Water Slide”

11. “Know Better” Feat. CKay

12. “Paid In Pleasure”

13. “Only Have Eyes 42”

14. “A Dry Red”

The Age Of Pleasure is out 6/9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

