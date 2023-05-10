Janelle Monáe’s figure has become a center of attention lately (especially since she stopped dressing “like the Monopoly Man.”) The latest example of that is with the teaser video she shared for the upcoming single “Lipstick Lover” yesterday (May 9). The clip starts with her singing and playing guitar before transitioning to a clip of her emerging from a pool wearing a wet, white t-shirt, which left little (if anything) to the imagination. The revealing video certainly had people talking and it’s trending on Twitter today (May 10).

As for how Monáe achieved the body that she has, she actually answered that question recently.

Last week, Monáe turned heads at the Met Gala with a look that People described, “On fashion’s biggest event Monday, the Grammy-nominated artist, 37, showed up in a larger-than-life tweed coat in black and white and a button-up dress in honor of the night’s ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ theme. However, while impressive in size, the pieces were taken off in a performative way to unveil the circular mesh dress and skin-baring two-piece underneath.”

As she walked the red carpet, one reporter asked Monáe how she’s reached her current shape. She responded, “Jamaican food and… sex.”

As for “Lipstick Lover,” the new song is set to drop tomorrow, May 11.