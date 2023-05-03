Jack Donaghy once said, “Never go with a hippie to a second location.” But you do go with Janelle Monáe to a second location, if you’re lucky enough to be invited.

Following the Met Gala, the musician and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star hosted an after-party at the Standard Hotel’s the Boom Boom Room; the guest list included Billie Eilish, Jenna Ortega, and Lil Nas X. But no one, with the exception of Monáe herself, had more fun than Florence Pugh.

Florence Pugh watching Janelle Monáe perform at the Met Gala after-party pic.twitter.com/ZxBrrbiyMc — Florence Pugh Photos (@pughphotos) May 2, 2023

Here’s how Vogue described the scene that led to Pugh looking delighted while Monáe performed a possibly unreleased song on a bartop:

Throughout the evening, in a sort of Studio 54-inspired variety show, a constant flow of entertainment in varied forms kept the party moving, with cones of french fries and hamburgers making the rounds, a corner banquette gossip session between Eilish and Lizzo, and Coco Rocha performing an impromptu dance number in a shimmering gold column dress and sky-high tousled hair, all before reaching a fever pitch once Janelle Monae, wearing a pair of equally sky-high Thom Browne wedge heels and a look that continued to shed until she was in a black-bikini-esque getup took to the bartop to delight guests with a few of her hits and a heaping dose of inspiration

“This is once in a lifetime,” Monáe said at the party. “You could be in bed, but y’all are out, because tonight, this year, we are in the age of pleasure. We are doing the stuff that makes us feel good unapologetically.” The only way to top this level of enjoyment is for Pugh and Monáe to reunite in Paddington 3.

(Via Vogue)