Janelle Monáe clarified their pronouns as “she/her, they/them, [and] free-ass motherf*cker” during their acceptance speech for the SheHer Award at last month’s Critics Choice Awards. Still, this week, one fan projected another identity on them: Mr. Monopoly.

“Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the Monopoly Man,” a user named Kimber Henry tweeted on Sunday, February 5, presumably about Monáe’s 2023 Grammys outfit. “35.7k likes??” Monáe responded. “No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved,” with a kissy-face emoji.

35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023

Monáe had already teased “Float,” a trumpet-fueled anthem, on January 24, so fans were understandably concerned that Monáe would go so far as to withhold the new single. Those worries were seemingly put to bed when the Glass Onion star tweeted another teaser clip on Wednesday, February 8, along with the release date of February 16.

And in case you were concerned that Monáe can’t take a joke, they didn’t let yesterday end before tweeting out one more “Float” teaser video featuring Mr. Monopoly dancing — hitting the floss and BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot” dance.

“No, I’m not the same,” Monáe sings. “I think I done changed / See, somethin’ not the same / I used to walk into the room, head down / I don’t walk, now I / Float.”

In the wake of “Float” dropping, Monáe will attempt to drain floaters in the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 17.