Some days, the Cinema Gods smile down upon us and reward our offerings with a hearty thumbs up and a release date that brings a desperately-needed movie closer to our eyeballs. One of those magic days is today, because while Dank Brandon was making big moves toward legalizing marijuana, Rian Johnson was announcing that Glass Onion will be in theaters a full month before its initial Netflix release date. According to Variety, the return of Benoit Blanc will screen in 600 theaters November 23-29. Cue the Fryhandinghismoneyover.gif and a majestic celebratory dance because Christmas is in November this year.

This is huge news for everyone who needs something to do with their relatives over Thanksgiving besides talking. The film features Daniel Craig returning as the Foghorn Leghorn-sounding detective to solve another murder with Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista in tow.

“I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview,” Johnson said in a statement. “These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience Glass Onion. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”

Urging people to go to theaters is dicey these days, but this is a thrilling opportunity for everyone who feels safe doing so.

(via Variety)