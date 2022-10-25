Doja Cat Megan Thee Stallion Halloween
Pop

Here Are The Best Halloween Costumes From Music Artists Of 2022

Halloween is right around the corner! In the spirit of spooky season, many music artists are celebrating early with costume reveals — whether it’s going as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire, a nurse, or something completely different.

Continue scrolling for the best Halloween costumes from your favorite musicians this year.

Megan Thee Stallion started on October 1, sharing photos to social media of her wandering around her house in a carved pumpkin head. A hilarious callback to Megan’s pics from last year, she has become synonymous with Halloween — both for the pumpkin memes and her incredibly creative costumes. (Hello, last year’s Pinhead was pure genius!) We are literally waiting on pins to see what she comes up with for this year’s official costume.

Doja Cat debuted a costume about four weeks ago on Instagram too, as she was dressed as a nurse, with the Halloween-themed Elvira movie playing in the background. “happy what?” she captioned, complete with a few festive emojis.

Doechii joined the pre-Halloween party shortly after, with an incredibly-creative costume as Anderson’s Barb Wire character. With three different poses in the outfit, it was made into a custom movie poster. Obsessed. Or, as commenter Princess Nokia wrote, “Ate.”

We will be updating this list as more celeb costumes continue rolling in.

