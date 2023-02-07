Janelle Monae Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Premiere 2022
Getty Image
Music

Janelle Monáe Threatened To Withhold New Music After A Fan Joked She Doesn’t Dress ‘Like The Monopoly Man’ Anymore

Janelle Monáe may have gotten their foot in the door as a musician, but these days, newer fans tend to forget that little fact due to their blossoming acting career. So despite Monáe’s schedule filling up with more on-screen opportunities partly due to the success of Glass Onion, they’ve promised to give day-one fans new music to hold them over.

Last month, the triple threat shared a video of them working on new material in the studio. Then finally, a few weeks ago, Monáe released an extended teaser video for their upcoming single, “Float.” But thanks to a viral tweet, the whole track may never see the light of day.

A user on Twitter garnered a lot of attention by tweeting, “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.”

Monáe’s signature monochromatic black-and-white fashions, oftentimes suits, were a way to pay homage to their mother and grandmother every time they took the stage. The singer told the Huffington Post, “It’s a dedication to uniformity, and I’m a minimalist by heart, but a lot of it had to do with me wanting to have a uniform like the working class, like my mom and my grandmother.”

Well, once the tweet crossed the desk of the singer, she came back with a playful response: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved,” closing with the winky kissy face emoji.

Fans rushed to let the singer know not all of them felt that way and that they shouldn’t suffer without new music because of the original user.

The original users’ mentions were riddled with angry fans, but they stood firm in their comments, saying that although it was a joke, they meant what they wrote and also respect Monáe’s artistry. Monáe jumped back in to say, “Monopoly man?? [crying emoji] You’re pretty and funny. [kissy face emoji].”

It looks like everything worked out, and Monáe will return to music soon.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×