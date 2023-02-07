Janelle Monáe may have gotten their foot in the door as a musician, but these days, newer fans tend to forget that little fact due to their blossoming acting career. So despite Monáe’s schedule filling up with more on-screen opportunities partly due to the success of Glass Onion, they’ve promised to give day-one fans new music to hold them over.

Last month, the triple threat shared a video of them working on new material in the studio. Then finally, a few weeks ago, Monáe released an extended teaser video for their upcoming single, “Float.” But thanks to a viral tweet, the whole track may never see the light of day.

A user on Twitter garnered a lot of attention by tweeting, “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.”

janelle monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man — kimber henry (@gldnraes) February 6, 2023

Monáe’s signature monochromatic black-and-white fashions, oftentimes suits, were a way to pay homage to their mother and grandmother every time they took the stage. The singer told the Huffington Post, “It’s a dedication to uniformity, and I’m a minimalist by heart, but a lot of it had to do with me wanting to have a uniform like the working class, like my mom and my grandmother.”

Well, once the tweet crossed the desk of the singer, she came back with a playful response: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved,” closing with the winky kissy face emoji.

35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023

Fans rushed to let the singer know not all of them felt that way and that they shouldn’t suffer without new music because of the original user.

JANELLE JUST LOOK AT ME PLS IT DOESNT HAVE TO BE LIKE THIS — beyoncé stan account (@brandon_severs) February 7, 2023

Chile lemme go dust off the archandroid because the tweet is at 44k+ likes now… we’re never getting anything from you ever again at this rate 😫 pic.twitter.com/lBggLePufy — kelechi (@its_kelechi) February 7, 2023

now, why do we have to suffer???? — ryan mitchell (@TheSlayGawd) February 7, 2023

The original users’ mentions were riddled with angry fans, but they stood firm in their comments, saying that although it was a joke, they meant what they wrote and also respect Monáe’s artistry. Monáe jumped back in to say, “Monopoly man?? [crying emoji] You’re pretty and funny. [kissy face emoji].”

It looks like everything worked out, and Monáe will return to music soon.