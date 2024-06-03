Janelle Monáe released their Grammy-nominated album The Age Of Pleasure nearly one year ago — long live the perfectly utilized 6/9 release date — and Monáe is still very much in the afterglow.

Monáe headlined the 2024 OUTLOUD Music Festival on Saturday, June 1, in West Hollywood Park as part of WeHo Pride 2024. During their set, Monáe brought out Gabrielle Union and Queen Latifah. “I want my sisters out here,” Monáe said. “We gonna walk this runway together. Legends. Legends. Period.” Latifah and Union flanked Monáe down the runway, and then all three danced it out for the cheering crowd. “I love you,” Monáe said twice, pointing at Latifah and Union. “We love you. Say y’all love ’em!”

(((( I love us and this so damn much )))),” Monáe later wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a fan-taken video of the moment. “Happy PRIDE!!! [rainbow emoji, smiling face with hearts emoji, heart on fire emoji, silver heart emoji, lipstick emoji] @itsgabrielleu @IAMQUEENLATIFAH.”

Kesha and Kylie Minogue also performed as OUTLOUD headliners, while other notable acts included Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Doechii, Keke Palmer, Noah Cyrus, Diplo, and former Uproxx cover star Ashnikko.

