Tomorrow (January 20) marks the second inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump. But, this Inauguration Day’s festivities are attracting attention for a number of contrasting reasons. One of the most hotly debated points of discussion surrounds the day’s featured entertainment–which includes rappers Nelly and Snoop Dogg.

Across X (formerly Twitter), thousands of hip-hop heads expressed their disappointment and frustration to see the two rap titans on Trump’s lineup. Yesterday (January 18), Nelly addressed fans’ anger behind his decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. During an appearance on Willie D Live, the “Hot In Herre” rapper cited the reasons he agreed to take the stage.

“I’m not doing this for money,” he said. “I’m doing this cause it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their lives on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their lives on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office.”

He went on to pushed back against critics about Trump, saying: “I would ask them to show me where he’s a white supremacist.”

Nelly isn’t the only performer to issue a statement regarding their scheduled performance. Carrie Underwood also dismissed backlash, saying: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Watch Nelly’s full appearance on Willie D Live here.