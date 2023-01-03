Janelle Monáe has been hard at work lately. On top of pulling off an incredible performance in Glass Onion, it appears we may finally be getting a new album from the multi-hyphenate: In a video shared to Instagram, Monáe is seen jamming in the studio to what sounds like new music from the star themself.

“No, I’m not the same / I think I done changed / I used to walk into the room, head down / Now I float,” they sing in the snippet of the song, which appears to be titled “Float.” The post is captioned, “20twentyFREE #float”

Over the years, Monáe has delivered incredible performances in films like Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and most recently, Glass Onion. Their last album, the Grammy-nominated Dirty Computer, came out nearly five years ago, in April 2018. In a recent interview with NME, Monáe teased new music, jokingly saying they have a clone who makes music while they are on set.

“I’m not going to tell you if it’s me or not,” Monáe said. “They’re in the studio right now. I just feel so humbled and super, super blessed to be doing anything. Doing something like this, you don’t take it lightly.”

It looks like said clone may be delivering soon.

Take a listen to the snippet above.

