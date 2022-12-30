Back in 2019, Janelle Monáe and Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) were both Coachella headliners. This fact was brought up during a recent lie detector test video from Vanity Fair, in which Monáe measured herself favorably against Glover.

In the video, Monáe was hooked up to the machine while Glass Onion co-star Kate Hudson asked questions. Hudson showed a photo of Glover, mentioned Coachella, and asked if Monáe has a problem with sharing the spotlight, to which Monáe said she doesn’t. Hudson then pointed out that Monáe and Glover are both multi-talented triple threats before asking Monáe if she thinks she’s the better “actress/singer/dancer” of the two. Monáe sighed and answered, “You know what, Childish? I love you, but I think yes. I mean, should I lie?”

Elsewhere during the interrogation, Hudson asked Monáe if she’s more “extra” than some celebrities. One of them was Lady Gaga and Monáe said, “I love her. I think… I actually don’t know. I actually don’t know, because I feel like when we started in the industry, kind of like close together, I was doing my version of extra and she was doing her version of extra. And I haven’t given up on my extra and I don’t think she’s given up on hers.”

Check out the full video above.