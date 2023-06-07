Now is a complicated time for the LGBTQ community. We’re a week into Pride Month, but the celebration comes after the recent passage of laws across the US targeting drag and trans people. As all this is going on, Janelle Monáe does not plan on being silent.

In a recent video interview with NBC4 Washington, Monáe was asked how they respond to the recent legal happenings and they answered, “You respond by fighting back, by speaking out against, standing with our trans community, my siblings. As a nonbinary, queer, pansexual person, I am proud to be in this community. I will never sit back and be silent about the injustices that are happening against our trans community.”

She spoke about similar topics in another recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, saying, “There are a lot of laws being put in place around my trans family and the LGBTQI+ communities and even Black folks — you can’t even talk about certain things in school anymore. Those who are trans, they’re literally trying to erase their existence and not treat them with human decency. So, of course we fight, but even in the middle of the fight we take time to find joy.”

When asked if it was difficult to discuss these topics, Monáe responded, “I feel like I’m one of the most vocal, loud and proud, pansexual, queer, non-binary, black folks who have a platform! I feel I’ve said a lot. I don’t feel uncomfortable now, thank God. But I know there are a lot of people who may be uncomfortable with it, who don’t have to feel rushed or forced into talking about something that is private for most folks. There is no right or wrong way to talk about being in the LGBTQI+ community. As long as it’s with love, it’s fine.”

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.