Janelle Monaé’s provocative rollout for their new album The Age Of Pleasure has been a sight to behold. In addition to two well-received singles, “Float” and “Lipstick Lover,” Monaé has captured the public’s attention with unapologetic displays of sensuality, from dancing on tables during Grammy week to flashing a crowd during a listening party, declaring that they are “much happier when my titties are out.”

Keeping that hedonistic streak going, the non-gender-conforming artist evoked one of the original emblems of youthful abandon, MTV, in a new trailer for the album. Transforming the iconic logo into a PTV (for “Pleasure TV”), the VHS-aping video imitates the look of a recorded episode of MTV’s popular Spring Break broadcasts, with a beach party hosted by a VJ, Tree Young. Meanwhile, Monaé can be seen in the crowd flying a Progress Pride flag, which was created in 2018 by nonbinary artist Daniel Quasar and combines the traditional rainbow flag with black and brown stripes to represent people of color and the colors of the trans flag, blue, pink, and white.

The Age Of Pleasure is due on June 9. You can get more info here.

Janelle Monaé is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.