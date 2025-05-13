The 2025 American Music Awards are set to be broadcast from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, Memorial Day. We don’t know much yet about who’s going to be there, but we know a little: Jennifer Lopez is hosting, and it was just revealed that Janet Jackson will be on hand to receive the Icon Award.

This isn’t an annual honor, as it’s only given out on occasion. Before Jackson, the only recipients have been Rihanna in 2013 and Lionel Richie in 2022.

Additionally, Jackson is also set to perform during the broadcast, for her first television performance since 2018.

This comes after Lizzo gave Jackson her flowers, saying, “I said Janet Jackson is the queen of pop, and here is why I said Janet is the queen of pop: Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it. Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet. Janet was first; She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television. And I’m just putting it out there: It’s not because someone is better than the other, she was just first, and she is Janet. She invented this sh*t.”

The AMAs are set to air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream via Paramount+.