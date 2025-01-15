When Does Janet Jackson’s 2025 Las Vegas Residency End?

For the past few years, Janet Jackson sent her time reuniting with fans around the world across multiple tours. But to kick off the new year, the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer decided to plant roots in Sin City via the Janet Jackson: Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

After a successfully sold-out opening, Jackson and Resorts World have announced their decision to extend the residency within the 5,000-seater. Continue below for more information.