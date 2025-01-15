When Does Janet Jackson’s 2025 Las Vegas Residency End?

For the past few years, Janet Jackson sent her time reuniting with fans around the world across multiple tours. But to kick off the new year, the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer decided to plant roots in Sin City via the Janet Jackson: Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.
After a successfully sold-out opening, Jackson and Resorts World have announced their decision to extend the residency within the 5,000-seater. Continue below for more information.
Here’s When Janet Jackson’s ‘Janet Jackson: Las Vegas’ Residency Comes To An End
As of today (January 14), the last chance fans have to see Janet Jackson’s Las residency at Resorts World Las Vegas is Saturday, May 31. Tickets for each of the February shows are already on sale. But, tickets for the newly added May dates won’t be made available to the public until this Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m. pacific. Find more information here.
Janet Jackson’s ‘Janet Jackson: Las Vegas’ Residency Dates At Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas
02/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
02/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
02/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
02/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
02/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
02/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
05/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
05/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
05/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
05/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
05/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre