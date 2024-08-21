Earlier this month, it was reported that Janet Jackson was finalizing a deal with Resorts World, for her own Las Vegas residency. Shortly after, her manager was quoted as saying, “We are thrilled to announce Janet’s upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. This partnership offers a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and deliver unforgettable performances. The energy and excitement of Las Vegas, especially around the holiday season, make it the perfect setting for this new chapter. Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way.”

Well, it turns out it was all true, as the residency, dubbed simply Janet Jackson: Las Vegas, has now been officially announced. Currently, there are two shows set for December, two for January, and six for February.

Tickets are set to go on sale on August 28 at 10 a.m. PT, via AXS.

Find the list of Janet Jackson: Las Vegas dates so far below.