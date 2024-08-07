It is hard to remove a time when Las Vegas’ live entertainment experienced a slight slump. But, Sin City has bounced back from the COVID pandemic in unimaginable ways. According to reports, Janet Jackson will be the next superstar to hit the Sin City lineup.

Today (August 6), TMZ claimed that “The Pleasure Principle” singer was “in the final stages of signing a residency deal with Resorts World.”

A source close to the matter told the outlet, that Jackson and Resorts World were eyeing December as its launch point, starting with a New Year’s Eve performance. TMZ also alleged that Jackson was previously approached for a similar opportunity with a venue in London, but ultimately decided against it for the more favorable Vegas offer.

Later in the day, Daily Mail issued a statement supposedly from Janet Jackson’s manager Mo Elmasri to back TMZ’s report.

“We are thrilled to announce Janet’s upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas,” he told the publisher. “This partnership offers a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and deliver unforgettable performances. The energy and excitement of Las Vegas, especially around the holiday season, make it the perfect setting for this new chapter. Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way.”

However, Jackson nor Resorts World Las Vegas have publicly confirmed the rumor.

Last month, Jackson wrapped up the US wing of her Together Again Tour. But some September, she will launch the international leg in Europe. The run will wrap up in October. So, a December residency in Las Vegas seems plausible.