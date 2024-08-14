Janet Jackson is of course a member of one of entertainment history’s most famous families: The Jackson family. So, she counts Michael Jackson and others among her relatives. It turns out that her family tree is even more star-studded than that, though, as she just revealed.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills (find a video clip here), Jackson was asked about the rumor that she’s related to Stevie Wonder and she confirmed it’s true, saying, “He’s our cousin.” She added, “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side. So is Tracy Chapman. So is Samuel [L.] Jackson.”

Meanwhile, following reports that Jackson had signed a deal for a Las Vegas concert residency, a representative reportedly confirmed the news with a statement, saying, “We are thrilled to announce Janet’s upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. This partnership offers a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and deliver unforgettable performances. The energy and excitement of Las Vegas, especially around the holiday season, make it the perfect setting for this new chapter. Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way.”