Here Is Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again Tour’ Setlist

Janet Jackson is back on the road for her long-awaited Together Again Tour. With a music career spanning over 40 years, fans from of all generations are looking forward to dancing to Janet‘s many, many hits.
Janet’s shows are always unpredictable, but fans who were at the Thousand Palms stop of the Together Again Tour last night (June 4) noted via Setlist.fm that Janet went through nearly all of her iconic eras, performing the biggest songs in her catalog.
You can see Janet’s full setlist below.
Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour setlist
1. “Night”
2. “2nite”
3. “Slolove”
4. “Rock With U”
5. “Throb”
6. “All Nite (Don’t Stop)”
7. “No Sleeep”
8. “Got ‘Til It’s Gone”
9. “That’s the Way Love Goes”
10. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”
11. “What Have You Done For Me Lately”
12. “Nasty”
13. “The Pleasure Principle”
14. “You Want This”
15. “When I Think Of You”
16. “Diamonds” (Herb Alpert cover)
17. “The Best Things in Life Are Free”
18. “Control”
19. “Son Of A Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You)”
20. “Take Care”
21. “Let’s Wait Awhile”
22. “Again”
23. “Any Time, Any Place”
24. “I Get Lonely”
25. “With U”
26. “The Body That Loves You”
27. “Make Me”
28. “All For You”
29. “Alright”
30. “Escapade”
31. “Miss You Much”
32. “Feedback”
33. “So Excited”
34. “Would You Mind”
35. “State Of The World”
36. “The Knowledge”
37. “If”
38. “Scream (Michael Jackson cover)”
39. “Rhythm Nation”
40. “Someone To Call My Lover”
41. “Together Again”