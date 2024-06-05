Here Is Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again Tour’ Setlist

Janet Jackson is back on the road for her long-awaited Together Again Tour. With a music career spanning over 40 years, fans from of all generations are looking forward to dancing to Janet‘s many, many hits.

Janet’s shows are always unpredictable, but fans who were at the Thousand Palms stop of the Together Again Tour last night (June 4) noted via Setlist.fm that Janet went through nearly all of her iconic eras, performing the biggest songs in her catalog.

You can see Janet’s full setlist below.